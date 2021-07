(Radio Iowa) Amazon is building a 640-thousand square foot warehouse in Davenport. Davenport Mayor Mike Matson says a thousand people will be employed full-time at the facility when it opens. “Amazon will become one of the Quad City region’s top employers,” he says. The warehouse will be what the company calls a “fulfillment center.” It’s the first site in Amazon’s delivery sequence, where products are sorted and stored before being boxed for shipping. “Amazon’s facility will be located in the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center out by I-80,” Matson says. “If you’ve been out there, you might be seeing or already seeing some dirt being moved.”