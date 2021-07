US stocks were relatively mixed on Tuesday as investors focused on the activities by China. Dow Jones index fell by more than 200 points while the Nasdaq 100 rose by 24 points. Some of the biggest laggards were Chinese companies like Full Truck Alliance, DiDi, and Alibaba. Their share prices declined sharply after China intensified its crackdown on tech firms. It has already ordered DiDi not to add new customers in the country. Also, it has ordered companies like Apple and Google to remove its apps from the app stores. Analysts see this as a way of the country’s limiting the number of companies that list in the US.