Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

WATCH: Suns win on miraculous alley-oop after Paul George misses 2 free throws

By Jordan Cohn
Posted by 
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

My goodness. The win probability chart toward the end of Game 2 of the Clippers-Suns Western Conference Finals series must have looked like the most insane up-and-down roller coaster in the world, like if Kingda Ka at Six Flags Great Adventure repeated over and over and over again. Because there aren't many teams who can win a game when they're trailing by one and they commit a turnover with 8.2 seconds left. There are even fewer teams who can win when down one point and the opponent, an 86.8 percent free throw shooter, at the foul line. There are fewer teams still who can come back from down one point with 0.9 seconds left.

www.audacy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Jae Crowder
Person
Paul George
Person
Chris Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suns#Alley#Espn#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Devin Booker Names His “Favorite NBA Player Ever” After Loss To Clippers

In last night’s Game 3 matchup with the Clippers in Los Angeles, the Phoenix Suns suffered their first loss of the series 106-92. The defeat came largely due to a lack of production from squad’s typical scoring leaders. Game 2’s top scorer, Cam Payne, suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter, Chris Paul logged just 15 points after returning from the COVID-19 virus and Devin Booker was held to 5-21 shooting from the field.
Posted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Another Star In Mind For The Lakers

Magic Johnson became one of the greatest point guards of all-time with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980’s. Three decades later, he’s doing his best to recruit another great ball-handler to join his former organization. After being bounced in the first round of this year’s playoffs, the Lakers will...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Chris Paul, Suns want to face the Bucks in 2021 NBA Finals

After 16 long years, Chris Paul finally made it to the NBA Finals. Four wins separate Paul and the Phoenix Suns from winning their first NBA championship. Phoenix awaits the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks versus Atlanta Hawks series on the other side of the bracket to determine their Finals foes, where the former has a 3-2 series lead. CP3 and the Suns will definitely tune in to the Eastern Conference Finals to do some advance scouting in preparation for their championship-round opponents.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA Announces Ruling On DeMarcus Cousins’ Postgame Shove

Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals delivered one of the most memorable endings in playoff history as DeAndre Ayton tipped in a lob in the final second to give the Phoenix Suns a 2-0 advantage over the Los Angeles Clippers. In the wake of the exciting conclusion, a scrum broke out between the benches, leading to postgame disciplinary action from the league.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Clippers owner Steve Ballmer’s heartbroken reaction to Paul George free throw miss

The Los Angeles Clippers fell short in Game 4, and nobody’s more disappointed than their team owner Steve Ballmer. With the Clippers down three points with just a shade over six seconds remaining, Paul George had two free throws to potentially inch LA closer to overtime. Unfortunately, PG was a little short on the attempt, as it clanked on the front rim before trickling out. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, who was watching from directly under the basket, was caught grimacing after the miss.
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Monty Williams Lost His Wife in a Tragic Car Accident

Monty Williams deserves all the praise. The Phoenix Suns head coach has taken a perennial bottom feeder to the NBA Finals for the first time in 28 years. It should come as little surprise that the Suns are now Western Conference champs after going on a tear last season in the NBA Bubble during the coronavirus pandemic. With stars like Chris Paul and Devin Booker, they’re legit.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Nuggets must offer Blazers for Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard knows the Denver Nuggets are coming off a second-round exit to the Phoenix Suns. They may not have had as much playoff success as last year, but the Nuggets showed potential this year. Superstar center Nikola Jokic took home his first MVP award, becoming the first center to win the award since Shaquille O’Neal.
NBAnewsbrig.com

Chris Paul FaceTimes Suns teammates after win with return near

Chris Paul is ready for his return. The 36-year-old point guard did not play in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Sunday due to the league’s health and safety protocols after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19. According to Yahoo Sports, Paul has been symptom-free and the Suns hope he can return “early” in the series after Phoenix took Game 1 from the Clippers on Sunday.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Suns beat Clippers on last-second Deandre Ayton alley-oop

The Phoenix Suns improbably beat the Los Angeles Clippers 104-103 in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday on a buzzer-beating alley-oop. The Suns were down 103-102 and had the ball under the basket with 0.9 seconds left. Phoenix used a perfect inbounds play to throw a pass from Jae Crowder to Deandre Ayton for an alley-oop.
NBAAZFamily

Ayton's game-winning alley-oop pushes Suns over Clippers in Game 2

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It was an ending for the ages for Phoenix Suns fans. Deandre Ayton put down an alley-oop from Jae Crowder that turned into the game-winning bucket and the Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 104-103 in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals in Phoenix. The Suns have won a franchise-record nine straight playoff games. Game 3 is Thursday in Los Angeles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy