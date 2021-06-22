Joel Edgerton Birthday: From Star Wars Revenge of the Sith to Warrior, 5 of His Best Movies According to IMDb (LatestLY Exclusive)

Cancel
Movies

Joel Edgerton Birthday: From Star Wars Revenge of the Sith to Warrior, 5 of His Best Movies According to IMDb

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoel Edgerton is an Australian actor who is known for his amazing range as an actor and is one of Hollywood’s top profile actors where he has gained a bit of a fan following. Edgerton is known for losing himself in his characters as he has never bought about a lackluster performance and makes sure to differentiate all his roles. Edgerton has even ventured into directing and writing as he received acclaim for his 2015 film, The Gift. Friends The Reunion: 5 Shows That Need a Reunion Special After Friends (The Madison Leader Gazette Exclusive).

