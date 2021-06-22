Joel Edgerton Birthday: From Star Wars Revenge of the Sith to Warrior, 5 of His Best Movies According to IMDb (LatestLY Exclusive)

The Tomorrow War is just one movie (along with the first Fear Street flick) debuting tomorrow which should have been an old-school Hollywood triumph but will now exist as another notch in the belt of the streaming giants. That Chermin sold the trilogy to Netflix doesn't make either of them the villain any more than Skydance understandably taking the upfront payday (allegedly around $200 million) for the star-driven, big-budget, star-driven original makes Amazon the baddie. Still, in a cruel bit of irony, director Chris McKay and writer Zach Dean's sci-fi actioner, starring Chris Pratt as a soldier sent to the future to help humanity fight a losing war against alien invaders, is summer's best "blockbuster" so far.