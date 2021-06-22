Betting: Will Bryson DeChambeau win the Travelers Championship?

This week the PGA Tour returns to Detroit for the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Bryson DeChambeau is in the field and set to defend his title -- but is he a smart bet this week?. Rotowire's Jeff Erickson and Scott Jenstad join Morning Read's Jeff Ritter to discuss. The guys agree that DeChambeau is a deserving favorite, but that also makes it difficult to profit from him in daily fantasy leagues, and at 8-1 to win, those are also very small odds. In that same tier, Ritter and Jenstad both like Patrick Reed, who has been playing well and is generally not heavily rostered in fantasy leagues.