Boris Johnson faces the threat of an inquiry into ministers using private emails for official work, after the government suddenly said the practice is allowed – contradicting its own published rules.A Cabinet Office minister provoked surprise by saying personal accounts are permitted, after leaked minutes suggested Matt Hancock and his deputy considered lucrative Covid contracts in that way.The statement was made despite the justice secretary agreeing the use of private devices is a “huge security issue” – but hours after the prime minister refused to deny doing it himself.Labour protested at an attempt to rewrite guidance, which states that...