San Francisco Eats: 707 Sutter

Vee Eats

Looking for a great place to enjoy delicious Korean food while enjoying soju cocktails? 707 Sutter is an amazing place for large groups if you are looking to grab food and drinks while enjoying each other’s company. They are currently open for indoor dining but I would call ahead and see if you can make a reservation since they usually get large groups coming. As their name suggests, it is located at 707 Sutter. There is no parking lot so you’ll find street parking nearby which is hard since it is usually a packed area. 707 has authentic Korean food that feels as though you are in a pub and enjoying comfort food. Their menu is extensive with popular Korean dishes like kimchi fried rice, soybean paste soup, ttok bok ki which is spicy Korean rice cakes, and more. There are endless options to choose from so you’ll have no problem finding something you would like. They also have a pretty good bar selection from soju cocktails, soju bottles, premium traditional Korean sake, and regular cocktails.

I usually go for their soy garlic Korean fried chicken, classic kimchi fried rice, japchae, and creamy ttok bok ki which is their version with rice cake, vegetables, and bacon in the cream sauce along with a few pitches of their soju cocktails. I love how you can choose the flavor of the cocktail which the options are: yogurt, peach, strawberry, mango, yuzu, and aloe. The yogurt and mango one is a definite must if you are more into fruitier drinks. The food here is very authentic and flavorful and I never had a bad dish here before. Their Korean fried chicken is crispy on the outside and very juicy on the inside. The way they prepare the soy garlic sauce is fantastic since it has a nice glaze and sweetness to it. You can’t go wrong with the kimchi fried rice since it has chunks of spam and the kimchi adds an acidic taste to the dish. I have been here twice and the service was attentive and the staff was very friendly.

Overall, 707 Sutter is a solid place if you are looking for delicious Korean food. Have you been here before and if so, what are your thoughts on their food and drinks? Please share your experience in the comments below.

