Oscar Valdez Set For Homecoming Title Defense, September 10 In Tucson

Oscar Valdez will receive a homecoming on the heels of the biggest win of his career. A return to Tucson is in store for the two-time Mexican Olympian and unbeaten two-division titlist, who will headline a September 10 ESPN card from the AVA Amphitheatre at Casino del Sol Resort in Tucson, Arizona. Valdez will make the first defense of his WBC junior lightweight title, with Robson Conceicao—a 2016 Olympic Gold medalist and current rising contender—as the leading candidate, pending sanctioning body approval as the unbeaten Brazilian is currently not ranked by the WBC in any weight division.