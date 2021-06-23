Cancel
NBA

Lakers' Alex Caruso arrested in Texas for possession of marijuana, jail records show

By KJ Hiramoto
fox26houston.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso was briefly behind bars in Texas after he was suspected of possessing marijuana. According to the Brazos County Sheriff's Office, Caruso was charged with possession of marijuana of under two ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia. The 27-year-old was arrested by Texas A&M University Police and was booked Tuesday, according to jail records.

