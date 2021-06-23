Cancel
Life of a typical American dad: a century of change

By Michael Hicks
Evening Star
 13 days ago

Father’s Day weekend caused me to think a bit about a century of change in the life of a typical American dad. This is a good story to tell through the lives of my and my wife’s grandfathers. These four men were born before Father’s Day was commonly celebrated in the U.S., and their experience is surprisingly representative of early 20th century fatherhood in the rural Midwest. The condition of their lives also offers shocking contrast with American life today.

