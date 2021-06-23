Life of a typical American dad: a century of change

A disenfranchised Hayley attempts to acquire a joie de vivre when she pursues a class in journalism, but quickly discovers that her new passion may already be a lost art. Hayley is determined to not lose her drive, but her difficulty to clue into a worthy scoop for her investigative talents leaves her even more conflicted than before. Hayley’s nose for news leads her to an exuberant aerobics class that initially seems like a valuable way to tone her glutes, but turns out to be a considerably more dangerous lifestyle. Hayley’s oblivious indoctrination into a cult grows more serious and her only chance at freedom involves the help of Francine. Unfortunately, Francine’s “benevolent neglect” kick threatens to leave her daughter in an even more vulnerable position.