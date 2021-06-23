Historic reunion to unfold at 2021 Grandfather Mountain Highland Games
"I have personally been attending the Games for over 50 years, and I know we share the common bond of a deep and abiding love for the Games. There is a real sense of family at Grandfather…While we can't make 2020 any better, we can promise that with your help and support, our 65th anniversary in 2021 will be a spectacular time." -Steve Quillin, President, Grandfather Mountain Highland Games (April 25, 2020)