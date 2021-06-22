Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Guidelines Updated for Managing BP in CKD Patients Not on Dialysis

physiciansweekly.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY, June 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) — For patients with high blood pressure (BP) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) who are not receiving dialysis, a systolic BP of <120 mm Hg measured by standardized technique should be targeted, according to a synopsis of the Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes 2021 clinical practice guideline published online June 22 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

www.physiciansweekly.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Ckd#Dialysis#Guideline#Healthday News#Bp#Ckd#Tyne Hospitals Nhs Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & Treatmentsphysiciansweekly.com

Glucose-Lowering Therapy Delayed for Newly Diagnosed T2DM Patients

TUESDAY, July 6, 2021 (HealthDay News) — For adults newly diagnosed with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), delays to first-line therapy are longest for older patients, those who are Black or of other ethnicities, and those with multimorbidity, according to a study published online June 29 in Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Fenofibrate Delays the Need for Dialysis and Reduces Cardiovascular Risk Among Patients With Advanced CKD

Chieh-Li Yen; Pei-Chun Fan; Ming-Shyan Lin; Cheng-Chia Lee; Kun-Hua Tu; Chao-Yu Chen; Ching-Chung Hsiao; Hsiang-Hao Hsu; Ya-Chung Tian; Chih-Hsiang Chang. Context: Fenofibrate provides limited cardiovascular (CV) benefits in the general population; however, little is known about its benefit among advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients. Objective: This study compared outcomes...
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Achieving Blood Pressure Targets in Patients with CKD

Patients at risk for progression of chronic kidney disease (CKD) need to adhere to a low sodium diet and strict blood pressure control. Minority patients often lack complete information on maintaining a diet low in sodium and access to healthy food. Anitha Philip, APRN, FNP-C, of Rush University, Chicago, Illinois, and colleagues conducted a study to examine the effect of an educational intervention to increase patient knowledge of a low sodium diet and achieve target blood pressure control, defined as <140/90 mmHg, in a cohort of patients with CKD. The intervention was called Eat Well and Protect Your Kidneys.
Health ServicesMedscape News

Blood Management for Cardiothoracic Surgery: Guidelines Update

The Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) has updated its clinical practice guidelines on patient blood management for those undergoing cardiac surgery. The new recommendations, which were produced in collaboration with Society of Cardiovascular Anesthesiologists, the American Society of ExtraCorporeal Technology, and the Society for the Advancement of Blood Management, represent an update of the 2011 guidelines.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Prediction of non-responsiveness to pre-dialysis care program in patients with chronic kidney disease: a retrospective cohort analysis

The responsiveness of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) to nephrologists’ care is unpredictable. We defined the longitudinal stages (LSs) 1–5 of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) by group-based trajectory modeling for repeated eGFR measurements of 7135 patients with CKD aged 20–90 years from a 13-year pre-end-stage renal disease (ESRD) care registry. Patients were considered nonresponsive to the pre-dialysis care if they had a more advanced eGFR LS compared with the baseline. Conversely, those with improved or stable eGFR LS were considered responsive. The proportion of patients with CKD stage progression increased with the increase in the baseline CKD stage (stages 1–2: 29.2%; stage 4: 45.8%). The adjusted times to ESRD and all-cause mortality in patients with eGFR LS-5 were 92% (95% confidence interval [CI] 86–96%) and 57% (95% CI 48–65%) shorter, respectively, than in patients with eGFR LS-3A. Among patients with baseline CKD stages 3 and 4, the adjusted times to ESRD and all-cause death in the nonresponsive patients were 39% (95% CI 33–44%) and 20% (95% CI 14–26%) shorter, respectively, than in the responsive patients. Our proposed Renal Care Responsiveness Prediction (RCRP) model performed significantly better than the conventional Kidney Failure Risk Equation in discrimination, calibration, and net benefit according to decision curve analysis. Non-responsiveness to nephrologists’ care is associated with rapid progression to ESRD and all-cause mortality. The RCRP model improves early identification of responsiveness based on variables collected during enrollment in a pre-ESRD program. Urgent attention should be given to characterize the underlying heterogeneous responsiveness to pre-dialysis care.
Public Healthhealio.com

COVID-19 trends in patients on home dialysis match in-center population

Trends in COVID-19 prevalence and mortality were similar among patients on home dialysis and those on in-center dialysis, with changes throughout the pandemic mirroring that of the general population in the United States. Similar to previous investigations, researchers determined that residence in a long-term care facility was associated with higher...
Healthajmc.com

Referrals to Diabetes Self-management Education Lagging Among Patients in Need

An author of a study in the June 2021 issue of The American Journal of Managed Care® discusses findings on the association between provider referrals to diabetes self-management education and patients’ need for the service. Diabetes care guidelines identify critical points in patients’ care when providers should refer them to...
Public Healthajmc.com

Medication Management Led to Improvements in Older Adults With CKD, Study Shows

A pharmacist-led collaborative medication management service reduced problems associated with polypharmacy in older adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Older adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who present with several comorbidities are more likely to endure polypharmacy, but a pharmacist-led geriatric medication management service (MMS) can improve the quality of medicine use among affected patients, a study showed.
Sudbury, MAsudbury.ma.us

EEE Information, Management and Updates

What is EEE and how, where and when does EEE spread?. Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) is a rare but serious disease caused by a virus. The first symptoms of EEE are fever (often 103º to 106ºF), stiff neck, headache, and lack of energy. These symptoms show up three to ten days after a bite from an infected mosquito. Inflammation and swelling of the brain, called encephalitis, is the most dangerous and frequent serious complication. [1] Approximately one third of people who contract EEE die, and survivors often experience mild to severe disability from brain damage.
Healthhealio.com

Periodontal disease linked to kidney function decline in Hispanic, Latino patients

Specific markers of periodontal disease were associated with eGFR decline during a 6-year period, according to a study of Hispanic and Latino patients who underwent full dental examination at sites across the United States. “In this large, prospective community-based cohort study of Hispanics/Latinos, we did not find consistent associations between...
Diseases & Treatmentsphysiciansweekly.com

Ticagrelor, Prasugrel Compared in ACS Treated With PCI

TUESDAY, July 6, 2021 (HealthDay News) — For patients presenting with acute coronary syndrome (ACS) who undergo percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), a postrandomization subgroup analysis suggests that a prasugrel-based strategy is superior to a ticagrelor-based strategy, according to a study published online June 30 in JAMA Cardiology. J.J. Coughlan, M.B.,...
Diseases & Treatmentsphysiciansweekly.com

Outcomes of Temporomandibular Joints

The aim is To determine the prevalence of orofacial symptoms, dysfunctions, and deformities of the temporomandibular joint (TMJ) in juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) 17 years after disease onset. Methods. Drawn from a prospective, population-based Nordic JIA cohort with disease onset from 1997 to 2000, 420 consecutive cases were eligible for...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Cardiovascular Events in Patients With Thyroid Storm

Context: Thyroid storm can present as a multitude of symptoms, the most significant being cardiovascular (CV). It is associated with various manifestations such as cardiac arrhythmia, heart failure, and ischemia. However, the frequencies of events and characteristics associated with patients that experience these events are not known. Methods: Study cohort...
CancerNature.com

Patient involvement to explore research prioritisation and self-care management in people with periodontitis and diabetes

Aim To investigate, firstly, research priorities for people with periodontitis and those with periodontitis and diabetes. Secondary aims were to explore disease self-management barriers, difficulties and enhancers for people with periodontitis and/or diabetes, mutual learning in patient groups regarding self-care and views of academic researchers on patient-derived research prioritisation. Materials...
Ridgecrest, CARidgecrest Daily Independent

RRH to offer enhanced kidney treatment, dialysis

Ridgecrest Regional Hospital is collaborating with Keck Medicine of USC to offer inpatient and outpatient kidney (nephrology) services for kidney care and acute inpatient dialysis treatments, according to a June 23 news release from RRH. The nephrology services will launch July 6 with acute care inpatient consulting and dialysis services,...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.

Comments / 0

Community Policy