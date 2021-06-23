Allen, Mississippi State stun Virginia with CWS comeback win

Mississippi State’s Tanner Allen begins to celebrate as he rounds the bases after his three-run home run against Virginia in the top of the eighth inning on Tuesday night. Mississippi State via Twitter

Tanner Allen was already one of the greatest Mississippi State baseball players in school history, but the senior outfielder further etched his name in MSU history on Tuesday night in Omaha.

Down two runs in the eighth inning, Allen hit a go-ahead three-run home run into the right field bullpen to push No. 7 Mississippi State past Virginia, 6-5, in the winner’s bracket of the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park.

Mississippi State (47-16) advances in the winner’s bracket and will play the winner of No. 2 Texas and unseeded Virginia in the bracket final on Friday night at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Virginia (36-26) and Texas (48-16) play in an elimination game on Thursday at 6 p.m.

"It seems to be when the game is on the line, we have a way to get him to the plate and he produced again," head coach Chris Lemonis said of Allen's hit. "He's been like that all year long and he's been the guy who gets us going. Man, what a great hit."

Virginia pitcher Griff McGarry was nearly untouchable and was no-hitting Mississippi State through seven innings. But after seven flawless innings, he proceeded to walk Scotty Dubrule to lead off the eighth.

The bats then came alive for the Bulldogs.

Freshman designated hitter Kellum Clark hit a two-run home run to right field on the first pitch of his at-bat, the first MSU hit of the day, to cut the lead in half, 4-2.

McGarry was replaced by Zach Messinger, who then gave up a single to Josh Hatcher and double to Rowdey Jordan to put two runners in scoring position with one out for Allen.

Virginia brought in closer Stephen Schoch to face Allen and on a 1-0 slider, Allen crushed a three-run home run to right field to put Mississippi State up, 5-4.

"I knew I had a base open and I knew he wasn't going to throw me a fastball," Allen said of his at-bat. "So I was just trying to get a slider up in the zone so I could do some damage to it."

After a single and walk kept the inning going, Scotty Dubrule added an insurance run on a RBI single to put MSU up, 6-4.

Mississippi State pitcher Stone Simmons came in to pitch the bottom of the eighth inning and got two outs, but allowed a solo home run to Virginia’s Chris Newell to cut the lead to one run.

Simmons was pulled after allowing a two-out single.

Landon Sims, who threw 51 pitches in save on Sunday night, then entered and ended the eighth inning with a fly out on his first pitch.

He came back out for the bottom of the ninth inning and forced a groundout, flyout and strikeout on three consecutive batters to earn his 12th save of the season.

"I felt good and wanted to get the last three outs and I happened to get the last four outs, ..." Sims said. "I knew in the back of my head, with my competitiveness, that I was going to want to get the last three outs regardless of how I felt."