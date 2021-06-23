Cancel
Chatham, NY

Basilica SoundScape 2021 Announced: Moor Mother, William Basinski, More

By Evan Minske r
 13 days ago
Basilica SoundScape 2021 has been announced. The festival will take place this year at the PS21 Performance Spaces for the 21st Century in Chatham, New York on September 17-18. The initial lineup announcement reveals that Moor Mother, William Basinski, Circuit Des Yeux, and Tomberlin will perform. Basilica SoundScape is programmed...

