Basilica SoundScape 2021 Announced: Moor Mother, William Basinski, More

The title of Infinite Aziz’s latest release, Ridiculous Rituals, is apt. The New York MC raps with impatience; it sounds like he’s found a way to escape the loop that the rest of us are stuck in, and he can’t bear to watch us keep making the same mistakes. He needs to deliver his message fast, before it gets lost in the muddle of sleepwalkers. On “Moments Again,” he communicates his gospel of exasperation to “these clowns who don’t really listen” over a proggy loop. He’s irritated to be repeating himself when everything he predicted is now coming to fruition: “We talked about it years ago and we all living it.” Now that we’re all data profiles (“Your movements are being sold to the highest bidder”) marketing caricatures of ourselves (“You sign on the dotted line/Any way to sell the gimmick”), what do we expect? There’s still hope, and Aziz’s last bit of advice is simple: “The Lost Navigator found his way with the app off.”