Tic Toc Games has revealed this week that they will be releasing B.ARK in late July for PC and Nintendo Switch, along with a new trailer. Originally revealed during one of Nintendo's Indie World showcases last year, this interstellar animal adventure retro shoot 'em up is a cute and cuddly tale that hits the right nerve when it comes to action and playfulness in the genres. Along with the fact that the game will be released on July 29th for both systems, the devs have released a free demo on Steam during their Next Fest Showcase for you to enjoy as well.