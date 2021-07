The United Kingdom has become an Anglosphere outlier in its attachment to coronavirus restrictions. In other English-speaking democracies, something close to normal life has resumed. But Brits are not allowed to gather indoors in groups of more than six. Masks, one-way systems, and all the paraphernalia of lockdowns remain in place. People are still being urged to work from home, with the result that some state employees have essentially had a paid vacation for 15 months.