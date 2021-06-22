Cancel
GBP/JPY Daily Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 152.12; (P) 152.93; (R1) 154.53;. Intraday bias in GBP/JPY is turned neutral with the strong rebound from 151.28. Correction from 156.05 could still extend lower. Below 151.28 will target 38.2% retracement of 136.96 to 156.05 at 148.75. We’d expect strong support from there to bring rebound. On the upside, sustained break of 154.10 support turned resistance should argue that the correction has completed. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for retesting 156.05 high.

