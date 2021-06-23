Cancel
Ohio State

Petroleum analyst expects gas prices in Ohio to rise in coming days

By Haley Nelson
myfox28columbus.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gas prices have been a big talker, garnering a lot of attention nationwide in recent weeks. "I think the odds are very high that we see again prices take a nice big jump up in the next couple of days, and that could bring Ohio prices to a new 2021 high, potentially reaching $3.09 a gallon at some point in the next few days," Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy, said.

