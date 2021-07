(Spring Lake Township, MN) -- Authorities in Scott County report a road worker is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle near Prior Lake. Deputies say a Jeep hit a construction flagger Monday afternoon who was directing traffic in a work zone. The 59-year-old man from Thief River Falls was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to Hennepin County Medical Center. The 87-year-old Jeep driver wasn't hurt. Sheriff Luke Hennen said this is a tragic reminder of how important it is to always be alert and use extra caution when driving in work zones.