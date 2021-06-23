Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Spears set to make rare remarks to conservatorship judge

By ANDREW DALTON
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZdadU_0acdSLEb00

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — In the most anticipated hearing in the case in years, Britney Spears is expected to address a judge overseeing the conservatorship that has controlled the pop star's money and affairs since 2008.

If Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny does not make a last-minute decision Wednesday to seal the proceedings, Spears' words will be heard in open court for the first time in the 13-year conservatorship.

The hearing has been eagerly awaited by the fans in the so-called #FreeBritney movement, who feel she is being controlled unfairly against her will and are likely to gather outside the courthouse in large numbers.

Spears, who is scheduled to take part remotely, asked for the hearing so she could address the court directly.

Her court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham III, made the request at an April 28 hearing. He gave no indication of what the 39-year-old pop star wants to say.

But in recent court filings, Spears has sought a greater say over who runs the conservatorship, and has asked that her father, who had extensive power over her life and money for most of its existence, be removed.

Spears said through Ingham that she fears her father James Spears, and would not end a 2 1/2-year pause on her career as long as he has control over it.

The judge declined to remove James Spears entirely, though he now plays a smaller role. He serves as co-conservator of her finances along with estate management firm the Bessemer Trust, and in 2019 relinquished his role as conservator over his daughter's life choices to a court-appointed professional.

Last week, Britney Spears said on Instagram that she wasn't sure if she will ever perform live again.

“I have no idea,” she said, answering a fan who asked when she planned to take the stage. “I’m having fun right now. I’m in a transition in my life and I’m enjoying myself. So that's it.”

Britney Spears has spoken in court in the conservatorship before, but the courtroom was always cleared and transcripts sealed.

The last time she was known to have addressed the judge was in May 2019.

Spears has since requested greater transparency from the court since then, and Penny has allowed far more to remain public.

The singer has never asked the court to end the conservatorship entirely, though she has emphasized in documents that she reserves the right to do so at any time.

It was put in place as she underwent a mental health crisis in 2008. She has credited it with saving her from financial ruin and keeping her a top flight pop star.

Her father and his attorneys have emphasized that she and her fortune, which court records put at more than $50 million, remain vulnerable to fraud and manipulation. Under the law, the burden would be on Spears to prove she is competent to be released and free to make her own choices.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
34K+
Followers
57K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship#Attorneys#Health Crisis#The Bessemer Trust#Ap Entertainment#Twitter#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New this week: 'Black Widow,' Jakob Dylan and 'Gossip Girl'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — It's not free, but Marvel's long-awaited "Black Widow" standalone comes to Disney+ on Friday for a $29.99 rental (it's debuting simultaneously in theaters nationwide). Not entirely an origin story, not entirely a farewell, this film directed by Cate Shortland picks up in the middle with Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff. It takes place after the events of "Captain America: Civil War" and finds her reuniting with her superspy sister (a sharp and funny Florence Pugh) to take down the organization that robbed both of their childhoods. "Stranger Things'" David Harbour and Rachel Weisz also star.
CelebritiesPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Former Fox, NBC star Megyn Kelly lines up SiriusXM talk show

NEW YORK — (AP) — Former Fox News and NBC personality Megyn Kelly will host a weekday live talk show on SiriusXM this fall, building upon a successful podcast. “The Megyn Kelly Show” will broadcast for two hours at noon and feature Kelly’s viewpoints on the day’s top stories, as well as listeners’ calls and interviews, the satellite media company said Tuesday.
MoviesPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

'Superman,’ 'Lethal Weapon’ director Richard Donner dies

Filmmaker Richard Donner, who helped create the modern superhero blockbuster with 1978’s “Superman” and mastered the buddy comedy with the “Lethal Weapon” franchise, has died. He was 91. Donner died Monday in Los Angeles, his family said through a spokesperson. Donner gained fame with his first feature, 1976’s “The Omen.”...
Los Angeles, CAregionaldailynews.com

ABC - Oldies News

On the heels of the announcement that Roberta Flack will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2020 comes word that the legendary pop/soul/R&B singer will make a rare public appearance at next year's Grammy Awards, to be held January 26 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy