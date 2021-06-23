Cancel
Morgan County, GA

Election board replaced, county appoints five new members

By Tia Lynn Ivey News Editor
Morgan County Citizen
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive new faces will be joining the Morgan County Board of Elections and Registration, after county commissioners replaced the entire board at once during a special-called meeting on Tuesday, June 22. County Commissioners unanimously voted to appoint four new members and reappoint one current member. The commissioners opted to reappoint...

Related
Hall County, GAnowhabersham.com

Hall BOE member Pettitt elected to District 9 governing board

Hall County School Board member Mark Pettitt has been elected to the Georgia School Boards Association District 9 Board of Directors. The election took place Monday, June 21, at a District 9 GSBA meeting. Pettitt received 81.25% of the vote, according to a press release issued by Hall County Schools.
Blythewood, SCcoladaily.com

Blythewood elects new members to chamber board of directors

Business leaders in Blythewood have elected five new members to the Greater Blythewood Chamber of Commerce board of directors for fiscal year 2021–2022. Trey Cauthen, business development officer at Founders Federal Credit Union. Cauthen is re-elected following his first three-year term on the board, where he served as secretary the past two years. He holds a bachelor of science degree in sports and entertainment management from the University of South Carolina.
ElectionsWHIZ

Board of Elections Meets With County Commissioners

The Board of Elections met with the County Commissioners today to discuss their current budget. The focal point of the meeting was a request for funding that would go primarily to paying employee salaries and election workers to make the voting process as smooth as possible. “Well, at the Board...
Chautauqua County, NYwrfalp.com

Chautauqua County Board of Elections Opening Absentees Tuesday

Democratic Election Commissioner Luz Torres said no candidate has the opportunity of overcoming the deficit of their opponent. The last day for absentee ballots to be delivered in person was Tuesday, June 22nd or they must have been postmarked by election day and be received at the Board of Elections no later than June 29th.
Portage, INChicago Tribune

Law firm resignation, new appointment brings questions from tourism board members; board president cites Lake potential conflicts of interest in bringing on Portage firm

The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority Board last week replaced its longtime attorney after the firm unexpectedly submitted its resignation. Board President Andy Qunell cited potential conflicts of interest as one of the reasons for the resignation. Qunell said any Lake County attorney would have a conflict of interest serving for the SSCVA since the board represents all of the cities and towns in Lake County.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Democrats have national power, but Trump conservatives are thriving

(CNN) — Democrats might control the White House and Congress, but Donald Trump-style conservatism is on a roll in Republican states and Washington, raising the stakes for Joe Biden in a summer critical to his goal of a transformational presidency. GOP governors such as Greg Abbott of Texas and Florida's...
Congress & Courtsfinance-commerce.com

Supreme Court backs pipeline in case on land seizures

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court cleared the way Tuesday for a pipeline to transport natural gas from Pennsylvania to New Jersey, ruling that PennEast Pipeline Co., the project’s developer, may exercise the federal government’s power of eminent domain to condemn land owned by New Jersey. The vote was 5-4. Chief...
Virginia StatePosted by
Evie M.

You cannot "gift" marijuana in Virginia like in Washington D.C.

With the legalization of small amounts of recreational marijuana in Virginia as of July 1, there have been a lot of questions about what's allowed and what's not. Fortunately, news sources and Virginian officials, including local police departments, have been making it pretty easy to know how to be a responsible marijuana user in Virginia.
Congress & Courtscitizensjournal.us

Black Activists Applaud Supreme Court Ruling For Voter Integrity

Affirming a major safeguard for voter integrity, the U.S. Supreme Court today upheld an Arizona ban on “ballot harvesting.” Members of the Project 21 black leadership network said this decision, coupled with the recent defeat of pro-harvesting legislation in the U.S. Senate, represents a decisive blow against the infamous election practice. “Today the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the right of state legislatures to adopt voter integrity measures offering all voters an equal opportunity to vote,” said Project 21 Co-Chairman Horace Cooper. “There is a huge difference between partisan advantage and racial advantage. Thankfully, the Court pushed away the progressive theory that courts should constitutionalize partisan electioneering rules by treating them as if they are racial ones. To do otherwise would invite the federal courts to completely take over all aspects of elections: redistricting, voting hours, polling sites and registration – all of which our Founders opposed.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

(CNN) — Congress is out of session with lawmakers back home for the holiday recess -- a traditional time for fireworks, parades, and yes, politicking. The fight for control of the evenly divided Senate will be the most dramatic showdown of 2022, and based on the candidates who have jumped in so far -- and those who are expected to -- there are a few changes to this month's ranking of the Senate seats most likely to flip partisan control.

