Resort guests can order food, drinks and retail delivered directly at the resort through ‘On The Fly at Resorts World powered by Grubhub’. Today, Resorts World Las Vegas announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Grubhub, a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery platform, to become the first resort to offer Grubhub’s advanced ordering technology. Through On The Fly at Resorts World powered by Grubhub, guests can conveniently order and charge the cost to their room or credit card via the Grubhub app from the resort’s 40 food and beverage concepts and select retail shops for pickup or delivery to guest rooms as well as the resort’s 5.5-acre pool complex.