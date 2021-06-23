Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worcester, NY

Rochester Red Wings drop fifth straight with 10-6 loss to Worcester

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mNfi5_0acdRyFn00

The Worcester Red Sox outslugged the Red Wings, 10-6, Tuesday night in their first trip to Frontier Field.

The Wings (15-28) have now lost five games in a row.

The Woo Sox raced out to a 4-0 lead, scoring two in the first and single runs in the second and third.

The Wings tied the game in the fourth on RBI hits from Daniel Palka, Jake Noll and Tres Barrera.

The game didn’t stay tied for long as Michael Chavis and Jonathan Arauz each homered in the top of the fifth inning to give the Woo Sox an 8-4 lead.

Carter Kieboom’s two-run double in the bottom of the fifth brought the Wings to within two, but they would get no closer.

Worcester added a run in the seventh and another in the eighth.

Game two of the series is Wednesday at 1:05.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Worcester, NY
Worcester, NY
Sports
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Chavis
Person
Tres Barrera
Person
Carter Kieboom
Person
Jake Noll
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rochester Red Wings#The Worcester Red Sox#The Red Wings#The Woo Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

SYRACUSE SPEAKS: Discussing how the AHL, Crunch have shaped the Tampa Bay Lightning (podcast)

In this episode, Alex takes a look at how the American Hockey League and the Syracuse Crunch have shaped the Lightning. There’s a reason 24 players currently on the Lightning’s roster have at least some AHL experience in their pasts. The league offers players a bridge between juniors/college and professional hockey, unique challenges that create growth as both a player and a professional, and, when needed, the opportunity to get a career back on track. All 24 players Alex looks at experienced the AHL through at least one of those situations.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Syracuse Mets, Rochester Red Wings game postponed due to rain

Friday night’s game between the Syracuse Mets and the Rochester Red Wings has been postponed because of rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, July 14th with first pitch of game one scheduled for 5:05 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium. Game two will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. on July 14th for the doubleheader. As a reminder, fans with tickets on days of doubleheaders can attend both games.
MLBPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Pete Alonso’s two-run double lifts Mets over Brewers, 4-2

The Mets’ three-run seventh inning broke a 1-1 tie and helped give New York a 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. 1. Tylor Megill‘s third major-league start was his best. The righty threw 3.1 scoreless innings before allowing a solo home run to Omar Narvaez, but that was one of just two hits on the night. Other than that blip, he tossed five innings and struck out seven. His ERA is now 3.77 through three starts.
MLBPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Yankees split doubleheader with Mets

Among the healthier Mets this season has been Pete Alonso, who has also given the team steady offensive production without necessarily generating spectacular headlines. On Sunday, Alonso became the first Mets player in 15 years to homer in both halves of a doubleheader. He went deep in a 4-2 loss in a seven-inning nightcap against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium, after his game-tying homer in the seventh inning ignited the winning rally of a 10-5 victory in Game 1.
MLBPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Yankees drop Subway Series opener to Mets

The foundering Yankees called a players-only meeting this week, with Aaron Judge among those who spoke most forcefully. The slugger said there were topics on his mind that could not wait to be addressed, expressing confidence that his words would spur the team to better play in this weekend’s Subway Series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy