In Sinéad O'Connor's new memoir "Rememberings," there's an incredible chapter about the first time the Irish singer-songwriter-activist shaved her head. Barely 20, it was the mid-1980s and she had only just left her job at the Bad Ass Cafe in Dublin where the servers wore shirts that said "Nice Pizza Ass." O'Connor was in London working on her first album and a record exec told her to grow her hair out and start dressing like a girl with short skirts and boots. In response, she turned to the other exec in the room and said: "Lemme get this straight. He wants me to look like your mistress and the bird he left his wife for?"