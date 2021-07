Gators, flamingos, and beaches, oh my! Relive the classic Florida vacation this summer and join in our fun Floridania-themed virtual trivia night. Florida’s attractions are among some of the most visited in the world, and have been for decades. With so many attractions comes many, many, ways to remember them. Enjoy this trip down memory lane and see how many roadside stops and special *only in Florida* stories you will recall from the by-gone days of Florida vacays. This event will be online only. Prizes will be awarded for the most points received.