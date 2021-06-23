Local students honored in high school art competition

Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts student Alexandra Gionco was this year’s runner up for Congressman John Garamendi’s Congressional High School Art Competition. Courtesy photo

Congressman John Garamendi hosted his annual Congressional High School Art Competition, featuring the work of 23 students from his district.

The virtual event celebrated the talents of young artists in the region and the parents, teachers and mentors who encouraged them.

Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts student Alexandra Gionco was this year’s runner up for her piece “Love Us Like You Love Our Food.” Gionco’s work will be featured in the congressman’s Washington, D.C., office for a year.

The first-place winner was Fayola Fayusi of Armijo High School in Fairfield for her piece, “Heroes Like Me.” Fayusi’s work will be at an exhibit at the U.S. Capitol for a year.

“Every year, I’m always amazed by the incredible talent and quality of art we receive for the Congressional High School Art Competition,” Garamendi said in the press release. “Congratulations to Fayola Fayusi, Alexandra Gionco, and all of our county winners. This competition is a team effort. Our panel of independent judges performed the tough task of narrowing down the winners. Teachers, parents, and mentors worked behind the scenes to offer encouragement, advice, and inspiration. And most importantly, these students knew they were artists and photographers with something important to say. Congratulations to everyone who participated in this year’s Congressional High School Art Competition.”

Other local winners included:

– Colusa County winner: Mia Espino, of Colusa, Sutter Union High School, “Passing By.”

– Sutter County winner: Hunter Hudson-Gessford, of Yuba City, Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts, “Unable to Recall.”

– Yuba County winner: Hope Cross, of Olivehurst, Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts, “Daisies.”

Local participants included:

–Amy Martinez, of Marysville, Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts, “Room Without A View.”

–Kevin Briceno, of Olivehurst, Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts, “Don’t Be Suspicious…”

–Kaydence Whitaker, of Yuba City, Sutter Union High School, “Generation’s Past.”

–Laura Anderson, of Meridian, Sutter Union High School, “Poppy Flower.”

–Bailey White, of Yuba City, Sutter Union High School, “Grow Through What You Go Through.”

–Holly Taylor, of Yuba City, Sutter Union High School, “America.”

–Alyssa Toche, of Yuba City, Sutter Union High School, “The Perspective of ‘Monsters’ and ‘Humans.’”

–Hannah Tucker, of Yuba City, Sutter Union High School, “Imaginary Giraffe.”

–Zoey Ryan, of Sutter, Sutter Union High School, “Dream.”

–Emmaly Scott, of Yuba City, Sutter Union High School, “Midnight Cabin.”

–Janis Martinez, of Yuba City, Sutter Union High School, “Body, Crazy, Curvy, Wavy.”

–Angela Delgado, of Marysville, Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts, “Compassion to a Fallen Brother.”