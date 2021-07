On Easter Day in 1967, Mike attended his first church service at a new congregation in Detroit, Michigan. It was there that he met Phil—a fellow newcomer who, unlike himself, had been out his whole life. It wasn’t long before they moved in together—first outside the city, then at a farmhouse that cost $90 a month. And, as Phil told the visual editor, journalist, and documentarian Jamal Jordan, they’ve spent “every night together for over forty years.”