Methodology from GWAS accurately flags more deadly SARS-CoV-2 variant

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Boston, MA - Using genome-wide association studies (GWAS) methodology to analyze whole-genome sequencing data of SARS-CoV-2 mutations and COVID-19 mortality data can identify highly pathogenic variants of the virus that should be flagged for containment, according to Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and MIT researchers. Using this biostatistical...

www.eurekalert.org
