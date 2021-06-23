Virginia Tech scientist awarded NIH grant to study CASK-related severe brain disorder
For children diagnosed with severe and debilitating epileptic brain disorders, the prognosis is often grim. Babies born with a rare form of CASK-linked epileptic encephalopathy called Ohtahara syndrome suffer seizures soon after birth. No treatment or cure exists, and children with the disorder typically don't survive beyond infancy. Those who do have severe neurological, cognitive, and behavioral impairments.