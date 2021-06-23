Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butte County, CA

Water district sues partner agency

By Jake Abbott jabbott@appealdemocrat.com
Posted by 
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 14 days ago

The North Yuba Water District recently filed a lawsuit against South Feather Water and Power Authority asserting a number of legal issues pertaining to a project agreement between the two agencies, including breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty.

The two water agencies partner on the South Feather Power Project, which is a water supply and hydropower project located within Yuba, Butte and Plumas counties. The partnership was the result of an order by the California State Water Resources Control Board requiring the two agencies to establish an agreement for the project. An agreement was struck in 2005 that addressed issues pertaining to the South Feather Power Project’s use of storage, diversion and conveyance systems.

NYWD states the agreement provides the district reasonable access to project records and requests, and requires SFWPA to provide the district with monthly and annual detailed accounting records.

In the lawsuit filed last week in Butte County Superior Court, NYWD filed claims against SFWPA including breach of contract, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing; accounting; conversion; breach of fiduciary duty; and declaratory relief.

“South Feather alone maintains the explanations and documents needed to ensure North Yuba is receiving their fair share of the proceeds,” said North Yuba Water District Board President Gary Hawthorne in a press release. “For years they have denied North Yuba access to information, and for the better part of the past year, they have limited our formal, legal requests for records. This litigation was avoidable by South Feather if they had simply provided the transparency required under the 2005 Agreement.”

According to NYWD, the lawsuit details how SFWPA has failed to provide the district required monthly and annual accounting; how SFWPA refused to allow NYWD reasonable access to the project’s accounting records; how SFWPA is holding excess reserve funds in the amount of about $4.5 million that should be immediately distributed to the parties on a 50/50 basis; and how NYWD is reasonably sure that once all accounting records are available, additional monies will be owed to it based on the terms and conditions of the 2005 Agreement.

SFWPA response

Prior to the filing of the lawsuit, legal representatives from both agencies had been reportedly working on a memorandum of understanding to allow NYWD access to SFWPA’s financial records beyond what was required by law and the 2005 Agreement. Those talks broke down earlier this year before NYWD reportedly issued a letter threatening litigation if its demands were not met within seven days, according to SFWPA’s legal team.

In a letter dated June 3, the firm representing SFWPA stated they were growing increasingly confused by NYWD and its law firm’s demands. SFWPA stated they had repeatedly attempted to answer the foothill water district’s questions and provide the requested documentation and analysis through an open meeting between the boards, which NYWD refused repeatedly.

SFWPA Attorney Dustin Cooper wrote that by all indications, NYWD is “hellbent on litigation regardless of how baseless and ever-changing” its claims were.

“NYWD has been provided copies of all financial and accounting data it has requested from January 1, 2010 through 2021,” Cooper wrote in the June 3 letter. “…The problem that NYWD is now encountering is that it does not understand and cannot interpret the voluminous data it has been provided… We see direct board member discussion as necessary to attempt to deescalate the ‘dispute’ that you have unnecessarily escalated.”

SFWPA contends that it has been completely transparent and forthright in its communications.

“SFWPA looks forward to a peaceful, professional and cooperative dispute resolution with NYWD,” said Rath Moseley, general manager for SFWPA, in an email on Tuesday.

The lawsuit was filed on June 17.

The two parties are scheduled to return to Butte County Superior Court for a case management conference on Dec. 8.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
3K+
Followers
194
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
County
Butte County, CA
Butte County, CA
Business
Local
California Government
Butte County, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water District#Nywd#District Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Sha'Carri Richardson left off Olympic team after marijuana test

Suspended sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has been left off the U.S. Olympic team roster released by USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday after she tested positive for marijuana, meaning she won't compete at the Tokyo Olympics. “First and foremost, we are incredibly sympathetic toward Sha'Carri Richardson's extenuating circumstances and strongly...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Britney Spears' attorney to resign from conservatorship case

Britney Spears' attorney filed a motion to resign as her counsel Tuesday, almost two weeks after Spears testified that she wanted to choose her own attorney in her conservatorship. Samuel D. Ingham III, who was appointed to Spears' case in 2008, said in documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior...
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident at a Michigan home on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon hits reset on Trump's $10 bln cloud deal, welcoming new players

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, reversing the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and announcing a new contract expected to include its rival Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and possibly other cloud players. The contract was coveted not for its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy