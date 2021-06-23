Mr. Edward Donald Lynch, 55, husband of Pamela Mister Lynch, of New Church, passed away June 13, 2021, at his residence. Born on Aug. 10, 1965, in Hicksville, N.Y., he was the son of the late Barton Page Lynch and the late Molly Melinda Nichols Lynch. Eddie was an auto mechanic and a member of Union United Methodist Church in Greenbackville. He was a “car guy” and at one time worked at the Cecil County Drag Strip. Even though he was a shy person, Eddie had a heart of gold. He adored his family and enjoyed spending time with them and fishing with his kids.