Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Church, VA

Edward Donald Lynch

easternshorepost.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Edward Donald Lynch, 55, husband of Pamela Mister Lynch, of New Church, passed away June 13, 2021, at his residence. Born on Aug. 10, 1965, in Hicksville, N.Y., he was the son of the late Barton Page Lynch and the late Molly Melinda Nichols Lynch. Eddie was an auto mechanic and a member of Union United Methodist Church in Greenbackville. He was a “car guy” and at one time worked at the Cecil County Drag Strip. Even though he was a shy person, Eddie had a heart of gold. He adored his family and enjoyed spending time with them and fishing with his kids.

www.easternshorepost.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
New Church, VA
State
Florida State
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Thornton Funeral Home#P O Box
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Obituaries
Related
AmericasPosted by
Reuters

Haitian president assassinated at home in 'barbaric act' -PM

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 7 (Reuters) - Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead by unidentified attackers in his private residence overnight in an "inhuman and barbaric act" and his wife was injured, Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said on Wednesday. He said the police and army had the security situation under...
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Britney Spears' attorney to resign from conservatorship case

Britney Spears' attorney filed a motion to resign as her counsel Tuesday, almost two weeks after Spears testified that she wanted to choose her own attorney in her conservatorship. Samuel D. Ingham III, who was appointed to Spears' case in 2008, said in documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior...
Chapel Hill, NCCBS News

Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones declines UNC job after tenure controversy

Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones announced Tuesday that she has declined a tenured professorship at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She made the announcement exclusively on "CBS This Morning" following weeks of controversy surrounding her job status at the university. "I've decided to decline the offer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy