City of Cocoa to Publish First-Ever Interactive Digital Zoning Map for Citizens and Developers
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The City of Cocoa announced that it will publish its first-ever interactive zoning map on the City’s website. The Community Services Department, in coordination with the Information Technology Department, developed the interactive map for citizens, business owners, builders, and developers to easily determine the zoning for properties and land throughout the City.spacecoastdaily.com