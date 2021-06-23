We fit the bill — now we ask for your support

Does the Ashe Post & Timers fit the bill in terms of new legislation promoting local journalism? We think so, and we bet you’ll agree. Like many businesses that were facing financial challenges prior to the pandemic, the past year has been a difficult one for local newspapers. From this situation has arisen The Local Journalism Sustainability Act — a bipartisan bill before the 117th Congress providing a pathway to financial viability for local newspapers through a series of tax credits.