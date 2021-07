This project, led by Dr. Reza Forghani and Dr Caroline Reinhold, will use artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze emergency medical images that require urgent examination. This will help to accelerate care and could potentially save lives. Julie Quenneville, President and CEO of the MUHC Foundation, said that as patients who suffer a stroke in rural communities are 30% more likely to die than patients in urban areas, every second counts when providing urgent care to these communities.