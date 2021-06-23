Cancel
Sports

Gary Neville sends message to Phil Foden after Bukayo Saka's England display

By Matthew Cooper
Daily Mirror
 13 days ago
Gary Neville has sent a message to Phil Foden after Bukayo Saka's impressive performance for England in their 1-0 win over the Czech Republic.

Foden started England's first two group games against Croatia and Scotland, but he was left out of the matchday squad against the Czechs because he was one yellow card away from a suspension.

The Manchester City star had been featuring on the right wing for England, but Saka replaced him against the Czech Republic and starred.

The versatile Arsenal youngster was instrumental in the build-up to Raheem Sterling's goal and Neville was full of praise for him after the game, stating that Saka's performance was "what we expected from Foden in the first two games".

Speaking on ITV Sport, Neville said: "Tonight we have seen Saka, Sterling and Grealish. These three have put the likes of Rashford and Foden under real pressure.

"It wouldn't surprise me if Gareth stuck with these three. I think Foden will come back in, but it'll be tough to leave one of those three out after this."

Saka was named player of the match for his performance and Neville added: "I'm hoping Phil Foden is watching that, who's been out because of the yellow card, I hope he’s watching Saka.

"He's taking the ball on the back foot all of the time, he's driving at people. That's what we expected from Foden in the first two games.

"We didn't quite get it, we know how exceptional he is. I think he could have inspired his team-mates tonight, Saka."

Speaking after the game, Saka reflected: "I've passed Wembley a million times and it's just round the corner from my old house.

Should Bukayo Saka start England's last 16 tie on Tuesday? Comment below

"I've played here before. It's a really special place but to have my family here and all the fans was a night I'll never forget.

"I was told I was playing in the morning but it wasn't difficult to handle at all. I've been training, waiting, looking and learning and I was happy the boss picked me so it was only right I gave my all."

Saka is hopeful that his performance will persuade manager Gareth Southgate to keep him in the side for England's upcoming last 16 clash on Tuesday.

He added: "I hope so but it's always up to the manager. I can only come in and do my best when I'm on the pitch so we'll see what happens.

"Before the game the manager just told me to play with freedom, express myself and have fun and that's what I tried to do.

"It's vital to be back at Wembley for our next game. We've won a lot of games here and that gives us confidence. With our fans it's like an extra man and a real boost to stay here."

