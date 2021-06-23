Top Asian News 9:35 a.m. GMT

Hong Kong’s embattled Apple Daily says it will close

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper will stop publishing Thursday, following last week’s arrest of five editors and executives and the freezing of $2.3 million in assets under the city’s year-old national security law. The board of directors of parent company Next Media said in a statement Wednesday that the print edition and online edition will cease due to “the current circumstances prevailing in Hong Kong.” The paper later said Thursday’s edition will be its last. The silencing of a prominent pro-democracy voice is the latest sign of China’s determination to exert greater control over the semi-autonomous territory after huge protests in 2019 shook the government.

Tokyo shapes up to be No-Fun Olympics with many rules, tests

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics, already delayed by the pandemic, are not looking like much fun: Not for athletes. Not for fans. And not for the Japanese public. They are caught between concerns about the coronavirus at a time when few are vaccinated on one side and politicians who hope to save face by holding the games and the International Olympic Committee with billions of dollars on the line on the other. Japan is famous for running on consensus. But the decision to proceed with the Olympics — and this week to permit some fans, if only locals — has shredded it.

Tokyo governor takes time off due to fatigue before Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo’s governor will take time off to recover from severe fatigue, the metropolitan government said Wednesday, one month before the Olympics begin. As the host city’s leader, Gov. Yuriko Koike has been deeply involved with preparations for the Olympics and Paralympics as well as leading the capital’s coronavirus response. She often worked weekends and late at night on coronavirus measures and holding meetings with senior officials, and would speak briefly to reporters who waited to speak to her at the entrance of the metropolitan government building. At an online meeting related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, she apologized for her hoarse voice.

China prepares for Communist Party centenary in secret

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities have closed Beijing’s central Tiananmen Square to the public, eight days ahead of a major celebration being planned to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Communist Party. The square, which normally attracts tourists from around the country, was barricaded Wednesday and will remain closed until July 2. Rows of yellow seats and heavy machinery could be seen on the open plaza that also houses the mausoleum of Mao Zedong, the founding leader of communist China. The party will showcase the country’s rise from civil war and disastrous political campaigns in the early years of communist rule to market reforms that have created the world’s second largest economy, with a superpower status rivaled only by the United States.

New Zealand on edge after virus-infected Australian visits

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — After enjoying nearly four months without any community transmission of the coronavirus, New Zealanders were on edge Wednesday after health authorities said an infectious traveler from Australia had visited over the weekend. New Zealand has taken a zero-tolerance approach to the pandemic and continues to pursue an elimination strategy. The country’s response has been among the most effective in the world and the isolated nation of 5 million people has recorded just 26 COVID-19 deaths. But its vaccination campaign has been far slower than in most developed countries, with just 13% of the population having gotten their first dose.

Rights group: Facebook amplified Myanmar military propaganda

Facebook’s recommendation algorithm amplifies military propaganda and other material that breaches the company’s own policies in Myanmar following a military takeover in February, a new report by the rights group Global Witness says. A month after the military seized power in Myanmar and imprisoned elected leaders, Facebook’s algorithms were still prompting users to view and “like” pro-military pages with posts that incited and threatened violence, pushed misinformation that could lead to physical harm, praised the military and glorified its abuses, Global Witness said in the report, published late Tuesday. That’s even though the social media giant vowed to remove such content following the coup, announcing it would remove Myanmar military and military-controlled pages from its site and from Instagram, which it also owns.

Bombing near Pakistan home of anti-India militant kills 3

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A powerful car bomb went off near the residence of a jailed anti-India militant leader in the eastern city of Lahore on Wednesday, killing at least three people and wounding 15 others, police and rescue officials said. The blast happened in the Johar Town neighborhood, provincial police chief Inam Ghani told reporters. He said officers were still trying to determine whether it was a suicide bombing or the bomb was remotely detonated. Ghani said some police officers were also among the wounded persons. He confirmed that the bombing happened near the residence of anti-India militant leader Hafiz Seed, who has been designated a terrorist by the U.S.

Guam launches vaccine tourism program to jump-start industry

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — Guam has launched a vaccine tourism program to encourage citizens of neighboring countries and Americans living in East Asia to come get inoculated against COVID-19. The first group of three travelers was due to arrive Wednesday on a charter flight from Taiwan, the Pacific Daily News reported. Josh Tyquiengco, a spokesman for the Guam Visitors Bureau, said it was a prelude to bigger groups to come. The “Air V&V” program is aimed at jump-starting Guam’s tourism industry which has suffered from a decline in travel amid the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 vaccination rates in places like Japan, South Korea and Taiwan have been low compared to the U.S.

Japanese soccer player Yokoyama comes out as transgender

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese soccer player Kumi Yokoyama said they are transgender — a revelation praised in the U.S. where they play in the National Women’s Soccer League but an identity not legally recognized in Japan. The 27-year-old forward for the Washington Spirit said they felt more comfortable with their own gender identity while living in the United States, where teammates and friends are more open to gender and sexual diversity. “I’m coming out now,” Yokoyama said in a video talk on former teammate Yuki Nagasato’s YouTube channel. “In the future, I want to quit soccer and live as a man.” Yokoyama’s revelation was praised by President Joe Biden.

Asian Americans lobby to name Navy ship for Filipino sailor

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Asian Americans, veterans and civilians in the U.S. and the Philippines are campaigning to name a Navy warship for a Filipino sailor who bravely rescued two crew members when their ship caught fire more than a century ago, earning him a prestigious and rare Medal of Honor. Supporters say naming a ship for Telesforo Trinidad would honor not just the only Asian American in the U.S. Navy granted the nation’s highest award for valor, but the tens of thousands of Filipinos and Americans of Filipino descent who have served in the U.S. Navy since 1901, when the Philippines was a United States territory.