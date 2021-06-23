Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

New Mexico financial trustees weigh social responsibility

By MORGAN LEE
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 13 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Custodians of New Mexico’s two multibillion-dollar financial trusts that underwrite public education and infrastructure spending are weighing whether to giver greater weight to issues of social responsibility and sustainability in investment decisions.

The State Investment Council headed by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday kicked off deliberations about its investment strategies and a possible policy change to give greater consideration to a host of environmental, societal and governance concerns, from climate change to issues of racial injustice.

The conversation takes place as giant asset manager BlackRock has placed greater emphasis on the risks and rewards of environmental, social and governance issues, sometimes challenging the direction of company executives.

Investment council members including State Treasurer Tim Eichenberg and Catherine Allen indicated support for giving greater consideration to social responsibility and sustainability issues.

“It’s appropriate risk management for us to be taking this into consideration,” Allen said.

Council member Leonard Lee Rawson of Las Cruces said he would prefer that the Legislature decide whether to explicitly incorporate social responsibility into the council’s investment considerations.

He cautioned the council against activism on lightning-rod issues such as climate change when evaluating investment risks and opportunities.

Lujan Grisham and State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard, the council vice chairwoman, were absent from the discussion Tuesday. No formal action was taken, with further debate scheduled for a meeting in August.

The State Investment Council last year adopted a strategic plan for renewable energy that allows investments in New Mexico solar and wind projects to offset other energy investments including fossil fuel activities. The plan was promoted by a Democratic-sponsored state House memorial in 2020.

The council oversees the state Land Grant Permanent Fund and Severance Tax Permanent Fund, with combined assets of roughly $29.5 billion as of May 31.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

498K+
Followers
267K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Responsibility#Legislature#Investment Decisions#Blackrock#Ap#Democratic#Blackrock#State Land#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Kaseya says 800 to 1,500 businesses hit by cyberattack

The software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack said between 800 and 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th holiday weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Dublin-based company...
Concord, NHPosted by
The Associated Press

Up to 2,000 Dartmouth-Hitchcock employees to stay remote

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Up to 2,000 Dartmouth-Hitchcock employees will keep working remotely in some capacity after the coronavirus pandemic, officials said. Brenda Blair of Dartmouth-Hitchcock tells the Valley News that positions will be affected at least part of the time in human resources, information technology, finance and clinical secretary services. The total includes about 13% of the health system’s employees overall and almost 20% of workers at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy