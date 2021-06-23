‘Maine Harvest Bucks’ returns to Farmington market

The Farmington Farmers’ Market plans to offer Maine Harvest Bucks at the market again this year. Maine Harvest Bucks is a program that helps thousands of Mainers eat more fruits and vegetables every year. People who buy food using SNAP, the program formerly known as food stamps, have an average of $4 a day to spend on food, according to a news release. Maine Harvest Bucks doubles that amount of food dollars and encourages the shoppers to buy fruits and vegetables at the farmers’ market.