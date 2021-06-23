Cancel
MLB

Boston-Tampa Bay Runs

 14 days ago

Rays first. Yandy Diaz reaches on error. Fielding error by Rafael Devers. Wander Franco walks. Yandy Diaz to second. Austin Meadows flies out to center field to Danny Santana. Randy Arozarena singles to shortstop. Wander Franco to second. Yandy Diaz to third. Manuel Margot pops out to shallow infield to Bobby Dalbec. Francisco Mejia singles to shallow left field, advances to 2nd. Randy Arozarena to third. Wander Franco scores. Yandy Diaz scores. Throwing error by Xander Bogaerts. Brandon Lowe called out on strikes.

