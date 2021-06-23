Lambert hosts flag memorial

Lambert Funeral Home hosted their annual Memorial Day observance Monday, May 31, at their Mocksville Chapel. For years this service had previously been held at the Brock Auditorium, but to give it a more intimate setting, the Lambert’s chose to move it to the funeral home. The service was opened by Carl Lambert, owner; Ashley Grubb gave an inspirational message of gratitude to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country; Erin Carter Davidson sang “America the Beautiful” and “God Bless America”; CDR R.C. Moore, USN, Retired, laid a wreath in honor and memory of those whose lives were lost while serving our country; and C. J. Dwiggins played “Taps.”