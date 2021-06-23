Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mocksville, NC

Lambert hosts flag memorial

By Mike Barnhardt
ourdavie.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLambert Funeral Home hosted their annual Memorial Day observance Monday, May 31, at their Mocksville Chapel. For years this service had previously been held at the Brock Auditorium, but to give it a more intimate setting, the Lambert’s chose to move it to the funeral home. The service was opened by Carl Lambert, owner; Ashley Grubb gave an inspirational message of gratitude to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country; Erin Carter Davidson sang “America the Beautiful” and “God Bless America”; CDR R.C. Moore, USN, Retired, laid a wreath in honor and memory of those whose lives were lost while serving our country; and C. J. Dwiggins played “Taps.”

ourdavie.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mocksville, NC
Government
City
Mocksville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Mocksville Chapel#Usn#Veterans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Veteran Hollywood director Richard Donner dead at 91

Veteran Hollywood director Richard Donner, who helped create the modern superhero blockbuster with 1978's "Superman,” has died. He was 91. Donner got his start in television, directing episodes of classics shows including "Gilligan's Island" and "The Twilight Zone." Nikki Battiste has the details.
POTUSNBC News

Troops flee as Taliban take districts in northeast Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Pope is walking and eating, tests good after surgery- Vatican

VATICAN CITY, July 6 (Reuters) - Pope Francis' progress following intestinal surgery is going normally, and he slept well and got up to walk, the Vatican said on Tuesday. The results of routine tests were good, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said. He said in a statement that the pope also...

Comments / 0

Community Policy