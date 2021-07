The rise of video games over the last three decades has changed the way we tell stories. The first video game I ever became obsessed with was the original Syphon Filter. I played it around the clock, trying to save the world from a deadly virus, but mostly dying on the level with all of the burning trains. What struck me about that game were the story moments where we would dig deep into our operative's past and learn about what made him become such a brooding spy.