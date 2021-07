The defining matchup of this year’s NBA Finals is going to come down to Chris Paul against Jrue Holiday. This matchup is going to set the tone for the Bucks defense and Suns offense as Holiday will likely shadow Paul or Booker for this entire series. Milwaukee likes using the first-team all-defensive player in a role where he will take on the ball handler, and in this case, it is going to be Paul or Booker depending on how Phoenix wants to play it possession by possession.