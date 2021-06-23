Cancel
Museums

Norman Rockwell Museum to close

By Gordon Dritschilo Staff Writer
The Eagle Times
 13 days ago

After almost a half-century as a presence on the edge of town, the Norman Rockwell Museum is set to close later this year. “We’re in our 80s,” co-owner Colleen Schreiber said. “We have our health issues and nobody to turn it over to.”. Schreiber said they only recently reopened after...

www.eagletimes.com
Norman Rockwell Museum of Vermont to Close After Decades

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Norman Rockwell Museum of Vermont is planning to close its doors at the end of the year, almost half a century after its opening. The museum recently reopened after being closed for months because of the pandemic. Business has been slow since the decline in tourism and travel during the last year, the Rutland Herald reported.
