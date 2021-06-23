Norman Rockwell Museum to close

This exhibit closes at the end of the month so I can’t put this one on the usual 6-month delay. (Sorry, “Is There a Replication Crisis in Finance?”, originally written in February—you’ll have to wait till the end of the year to be seen by the world.) I’d never heard of Neel before, which I guess is just my ignorance, but this was just about the most satisfying museum show I’ve ever seen. If you’re local, I recommend it. Some of the early work reminded me of Picasso, and the later work was in the style of Van Gogh (as was clear in one display which juxtaposed a Neal painting with one of the Met’s Van Goghs), but Neel conveyed relationships between people in ways that those other artists didn’t. The exhibit was beautifully curated, and I learned a lot from the little notes they had on the wall next to the paintings.