Nordstrom Opening 21 Indochino Shops in Its Stores
Nordstrom is plunging full-steam ahead with its pre-pandemic plans to partner with Indochino, the Vancouver-based men’s made-to-measure company. The Seattle-based retailer is adding 21 Indochino shops in its stores around the country that will offer personalized suits, shirts, chinos and outerwear at an affordable price point. As part of the deal, Nordstrom will also offer complimentary alterations to any Indochino customer — even those who did not purchase their items at a Nordstrom store — in all of the in-store shops. By the end of July, Indochino will have 58 of its own showrooms in the U.S. and Canada.wwd.com