Eden Library announces summer programs for kids and adults
Eden public library announces summer special events and "Summer Reading 2021: Tales with Tails." Pick up a reading log and weekly program packets filled with activities/crafts at the Eden Library. Watch an instructional demo video of each packet on the Rockingham County Public Library YouTube Channel. Also, watch corresponding videos each week on Access Kids. Access Kids is accessible through the Digital Resources Link of the Youth Services section of the library's website at www.rcpl.org. Turn in reading logs by July 31st and receive a completion prize.greensboro.com