Diana made William and Harry 'promise to always be best friends', author claims

By Russell Myers, William Walker
Daily Mirror
 14 days ago
The pair will reunite next week (Image: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Princess Diana once made her sons 'promise to be best friends' and not let anyone come between them, a former pal of hers has claimed.

Simone Simmons, Diana's trusted psychic and friend, reportedly said to that William and Harry had vowed to keep their mum's wish.

In an updated edition of Robert Lacey's Battle of Brothers, she says Diana told the boys: "You must promise me that you will always be each other’s best friends.

"And never let anyone come between you."

Royal historian Lacey goes on to claim: "Both boys promised they would keep to that, Simmons remembers.

"They high-fived each other and gave their mother a big cuddle. Anybody would have melted at the sight. Then they went out to play soccer."

It will be the second time they have met since the Oprah interview (Image: WireImage)

The Sun reports that despite a bust up between the brothers they have called a truce for the unveiling of a statue dedicated to Diana, for which Harry will fly back on July 1.

William and Harry have barely spoken to each other in recent months, but have called a truce as they prepare to reunite at Kensington Palace next Thursday, on what would have been the Princess of Wales’s 60th birthday.

The trio are expected to walk in together, but the brothers will make separate speeches and jointly pay tribute to Diana’s legacy, as well as sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley for his dedication to the project they have been working on since 2017, 20 years after Diana’s tragic death.

A royal source said: “The Duchess has seen this project evolve from its conception and now to the finished article and undoubtedly wants to be there to support her husband.

“No doubt there will be tensions between the Cambridges and Harry, but they all recognise that despite the obvious and deep rooted issues between them, they want the day to be solely about the Princess of Wales’s enduring legacy.”

It will be only the second time William and Kate have faced Harry after he and wife Meghan's devastating attack on the royal family in their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Community Policy
