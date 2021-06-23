Get in the swing with Rockingham's summer tennis clinics and camps
Deep Springs Tennis Clinics for Youths and Adults set. Tuesdays/Thursdays, July 6—July 29. Deep Springs Country Club, 160 Country Club Drive, Stoneville. Four adult clinics for beginner and intermediate players, plus $60 member fee, $80 non-member fee. Eight clinics for youth ages 11 and under and kids 12 and older. Cost is $120 for members, $160 for non-members. For more information and to register contact: Coach Pat Williams at pat@patstennisaces.com or call 336 908-8176.greensboro.com