Today in History

By The Associated Press
Log Cabin Democrat
 13 days ago

Today is Wednesday, June 23, the 174th day of 2021. There are 191 days left in the year. On June 23, 1972, President Richard Nixon signed Title IX barring discrimination on the basis of sex for “any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.” (On the same day, Nixon and White House chief of staff H.R. Haldeman discussed using the CIA to obstruct the FBI’s Watergate investigation. Revelation of the tape recording of this conversation sparked Nixon’s resignation in 1974.)

