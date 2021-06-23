Board of Education discusses summer school and receives construction, budgetary updates
NEWLAND — Summer for Avery County Schools is looking a little more active this year than in years past. During the regular meeting of the Board of Education on Tuesday, June 15, Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman gave an update on the expanded summer school program, while Finance Officer Jeffery Jaynes reported on the recent budget swell due to the system receiving about $8 million from the federal government.