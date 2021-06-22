Missing Idaho mushroom hunter found alive after four-day search

GRANGEVILLE — John “Mack” McBoyle, 76, was found alive Tuesday during a massive search and is in fair condition after being missing for four days. Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer thanked his chief deputy, Brian Hewson, for “his relentless efforts in spearheading the search. I also want to thank all my staff and all the searchers for their efforts. It was amazing to see the outpouring of support from our community.”